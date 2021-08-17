Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVE. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

SAVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 440,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

