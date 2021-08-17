Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 73,080 Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,080 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

