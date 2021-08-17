Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 472,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.