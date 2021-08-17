Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $158,000 in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Yatra Online at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,980 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. On average, analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

