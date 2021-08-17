Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $169,000 in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LQDA stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

