Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 33,988 La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 59,092 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

