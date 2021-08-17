Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 40,534 BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSQR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. BSQUARE Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

