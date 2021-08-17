Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 114,856 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 187,541 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,896,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,099,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

