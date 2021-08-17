SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 16,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.