Stafi (FIS) Hits One Day Volume of $17.98 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00321251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

