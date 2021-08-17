StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SRHBY stock remained flat at $$8.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.
StarHub Company Profile
StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.
