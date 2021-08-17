StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SRHBY stock remained flat at $$8.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

