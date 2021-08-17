Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

