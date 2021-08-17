State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

