State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 857,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,439 shares of company stock worth $7,135,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

