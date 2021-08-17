State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,154,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 612,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 366,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.