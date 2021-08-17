State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

