State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.