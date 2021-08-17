State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.05.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,758. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

