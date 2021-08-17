State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 59,900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 41.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 201.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Albemarle by 23.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

