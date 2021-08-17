STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

