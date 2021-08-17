STERIS (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $225.60

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.60 and last traded at $225.46, with a volume of 13823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

