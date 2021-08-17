Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

