Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. 115,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

