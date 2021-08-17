Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

