Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,205. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

