Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 260,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,055,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

