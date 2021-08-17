Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$11.75

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NYSE VET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

