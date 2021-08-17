Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,068. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.