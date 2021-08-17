Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 692 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

