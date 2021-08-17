Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) & Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Head to Head Review

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$52.24 million ($1.56) -15.78 Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 323.85 -$25.16 million ($2.10) -2.25

Onconova Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onconova Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stoke Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Onconova Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $60.14, indicating a potential upside of 144.28%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Onconova Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -26.64% -25.74% Onconova Therapeutics -9,159.32% -116.75% -68.96%

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Onconova Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases. The company's product candidate oral rigosertib, which is in Phase 1 study of rigosertib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor for patients with progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer; and in Phase 1b/2 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. In addition, it is involved in preclinical work investigating rigosertib in COVID-19. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

