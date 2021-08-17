Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

