Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

Subaru stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

