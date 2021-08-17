Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 117.3% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUBCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.