Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 117.3% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
