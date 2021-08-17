SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Cap of $34.05 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $241,715.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

