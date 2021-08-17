Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 4.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $556,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.21. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

