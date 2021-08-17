Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,522 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

