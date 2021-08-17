Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

NYSE EMR opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

