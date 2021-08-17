Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

Shares of OKTA opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

