Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $416.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.66. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $421.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

