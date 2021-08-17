Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 9,875 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 159,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

GILD opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

