Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post sales of $139.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $181.42 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $472.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $850.79 million, with estimates ranging from $770.77 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

