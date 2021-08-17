Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.85 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post sales of $139.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $181.42 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $472.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $850.79 million, with estimates ranging from $770.77 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 900,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.