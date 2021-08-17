Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Truist Securities

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after acquiring an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

