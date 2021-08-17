Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 20,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

