SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,299 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 326,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

