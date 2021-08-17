SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 237.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $368.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

