Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.72. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 18,138 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

