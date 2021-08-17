Swarm City Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $344.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $348,241.24 and $344.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00884804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048854 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00159822 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.