SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. SWK has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

