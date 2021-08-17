Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Up 52.7% in July

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

