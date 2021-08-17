Symons Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 84,878 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 22,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,133. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.